COVID-19 Cancels The Shows At 9 WyoMovies Theaters

A company that owns nine movie theaters throughout Wyoming, including five in Casper, has closed its doors indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

All WyoMovies locations have closed until further notice, the company announced on its website Tuesday morning.

In addition to the Casper locations, WyoMovies owns theaters in Cheyenne, Laramie and Rock Springs.

Over the weekend, WyoMovies announced that it would close off 50% of its seats in accordance with social distancing recommendations. WyoMovies joins a growing list of businesses throughout Wyoming and the U.S. that have closed their doors in an effort to slow the spreading virus.

According to the announcement, WyoMovies will contact those who have purchased advance tickets from WyoMovies.com to provide refunds. Those who purchased advance tickets from Atom Tickets will have to contact Atom Tickets.

Free tickets and concession cash won't expire.

"This is an unprecedented time for all of us," WyoMovies said in the announcement. "We look forward to opening our doors and lighting up our screens for you again very soon."