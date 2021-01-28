The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, in partnership with the Natrona County School District, is now offering all district employees the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a prepared statement from the health department on Thursday.

“With the beginning of this new phase, we’re able to provide vaccines to the educators who are so integral in our community," health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.

"While we know this wait has been difficult, we are now receiving enough routine shipments to provide adequate vaccinations within this next phase," Bloom said. "We are hopeful this is a positive next step in working our way towards getting back to normal.”

A school district official said Monday the vaccinations would be offered soon.

While highly encouraged, the vaccine is not mandatory or required. The vaccine consists of a two-shot series.

Individuals currently eligible for the COVID-19 shot must schedule an appointment.

School district employees can contact the health department, 475 S. Spruce St., to schedule an appointment between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 6.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Be patient and leave a message. The health department will contact you as soon as possible to schedule an appointment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

50 Community Resources Supporting Americans Financially Impacted by COVID-19