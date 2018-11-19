Cowboys Face Eagles in Sunshine State [VIDEO]

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the basketball court Monday night with their first game in the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off.

First up, the Pokes take on the Boston College Eagles in the first-ever meeting between the two schools in basketball. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Wyoming (1-3) has a win over Grambling State, but losses to UC Santa Barbara, Oregon State, and Niagara. The games versus Grambling State and Niagara were ‘on-campus’ games as part of this event.

Boston College (2-1) has victories over St. Francis and Milwaukee but lost to IUPUI.

Senior Justin James leads the Cowboys at 21 points, nine rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. This is a Homecoming for the Florida Native.

Ky Bowman leads BC at 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and three assists.

This will be UW’s first game against an opponent from the ACC since they played at North Carolina in the 2003 NIT. The game is being televised on FS1. You can listen to the Monday night game in the Laramie-area on KCGY (FM 95.1)

Wyoming will play either Loyola-Chicago or Richmond in their second game in Florida Wednesday at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time.