UPDATE (9:13 a.m.)

The driver of a commercial truck which overturned late Monday was not seriously injured, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Sawdon.

Sawdon told K2 Radio News that the crash was reported at 8:44 p.m. Monday on the southbound I-25 on-ramp from the Shoshoni bypass. The cause of the single-vehicle wreck was distracted driving.

The truck was towing two trailers containing lead-acid batteries. The vapors can be dangerous up to 200 feet and are flammable. A hazardous materials crew from Denver is scheduled to arrive at the scene at roughly 12 p.m. Tuesday to begin cleaning up.

A regional hazmat team responded following the crash Monday and stabilized the scene, largely containing the battery fluid, Sawdon said.

The fluid is corrosive, and while the batteries are contained within the closed trailer, the vapors have built up inside the trailer. Hazmat crews will have to wear breathing apparatuses in order to open the trailer, Sawdon explained.

Jeff Goetz, WYDOT spokesman, said the on-ramp would be closed until cleanup is complete and the scene is cleared, meaning the ramp will likely remain closed into late Tuesday afternoon.

While the closure does not include I-25 or the Shoshoni bypass, drivers on the bypass should use caution and give crews room to work.

Original Story:

A crash and release of a hazardous material forced authorities to close an I-25 on-ramp early Tuesday morning.

Jeff Goetz, WYDOT spokesman, said the southbound on-ramp to I-25 from the Shoshoni bypass is closed, likely until noon, as crews work to clean up the scene.

The crash occurred at roughly 3 a.m. Tuesday, Goetz said. A hazmat crew was en route as of 8 a.m. Goetz did not have further details.

The cause of the crash, the number or type of vehicles involved and whether anyone was injured were not immediately clear.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.