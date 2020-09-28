Crews Lose Ground on Mullen Fire; Now 0% Contained

There is no longer any containment on the Mullen Fire burning in southeastern Wyoming.

According to the federal fire management website, InciWeb, containment on the fire has been reduced from 2% to 0% following recent growth on the southwestern edge of the fire.

The fire is now being reported at 82,279 acres in size.

Firefighters continue to aggressively defend homes in the area, according to the post.

The lost containment comes following a weekend of extreme weather in which firefighters faced adverse conditions that saw the fire make an extreme run. The weather also resulted in aircraft being ground.

According to InciWeb, firefighters expect yet another day of critical fire conditions. Fire managers expect the fire to consume dead and downed timber over the next 24 hours.

Winds are predicted to be up to 25 mph out of the northwest.

The 3-day outlook is also dire, with firefighters expecting the fire to have high growth potential.

Firefighters anticipate continuing to defend structures in the communities of Keystone, Centennial, Foxborough, Fox Park, WyColo, Mountain Home, Wold, Beehive, Woodslanding and Bugling Elk.

Protecting Rob Roy Reservoir also remains a priority as that it is the main water source for the City of Cheyenne.