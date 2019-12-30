It is extremely important that both parents and children know the dangers of technology.

This presentation covers the Dangers of Technology/Cyber Awareness. It will be completely open to the public, as well as any professionals who would like to attend. The sheriff's office encourages parents with young children and even the kids themselves to attend.

Where: Central Services Facility | 970 North Glenn Road

Central Services Facility | 970 North Glenn Road When: January 6th, 2020 | 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

January 6th, 2020 | 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm For: Parents, Students and Community Members

Topics of discussion include:

DarkNet - A Real Place

Cyberbullying

Laws Regarding Sexting, Sextortion & Bullying

Suicide Prevention & Awareness

Cell Phone Applications - What Parents Need To Know

Hidden Apps - How To Recognize Apps That May Hide Files, Chats or Photos On Your Child's Phone

This event is presented by Deputy Michael Scott of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Natrona County School District.