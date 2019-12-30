Dangers of Technology & Cyber Awareness Presentation Scheduled For January 6th
It is extremely important that both parents and children know the dangers of technology.
This presentation covers the Dangers of Technology/Cyber Awareness. It will be completely open to the public, as well as any professionals who would like to attend. The sheriff's office encourages parents with young children and even the kids themselves to attend.
- Where: Central Services Facility | 970 North Glenn Road
- When: January 6th, 2020 | 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- For: Parents, Students and Community Members
Topics of discussion include:
- DarkNet - A Real Place
- Cyberbullying
- Laws Regarding Sexting, Sextortion & Bullying
- Suicide Prevention & Awareness
- Cell Phone Applications - What Parents Need To Know
- Hidden Apps - How To Recognize Apps That May Hide Files, Chats or Photos On Your Child's Phone
This event is presented by Deputy Michael Scott of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Natrona County School District.
