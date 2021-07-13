Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is one of the rare mega-blockbusters of late that’s not based on an existing movie or show or comic or video game or toy or cereal mascot. So how do you get people excited for a movie they don’t know much about and don’t have a strong emotional connection to? You get characters they do have a strong emotional connection to talk about it.

That’s the idea behind the latest Free Guy trailer which takes the form of a faux trailer reaction video from Deadpool, Reynolds’ popular character from the X-Men franchise. Deadpool is supposedly going to make the transition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, and you might say that this is sort of the first step, because he shares the reaction video with Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. Korg’s voiced by Taika Waititi — who also has a role in Free Guy. (This is fourth-dimensional chess levels of synergy.) Watch their video below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Free Guy:

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Will any of this help Free Guy’s box office? We’ll find out when it makes its scheduled opening in theaters on August 13, 2021.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 24 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.