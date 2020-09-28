Dean Morgan Staff, NCHS Student Positive for COVID-19

The Natrona County School District on Monday reported that a staff member at Dean Morgan Junior High along with a student at Natrona County High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday's announced positive results come after three students within the school district — two at Kelly Walsh High School and one Park Elementary student — were confirmed positive on Friday.

So far, 18 students and staff within the district have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Once a positive test is reported in the following happens:

Initial notifications are sent to directly impacted individuals such as parents, guardians or staff.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department conducts contact tracing. All affected students, parents and school staff members are contacted to complete the process.