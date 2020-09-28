Dean Morgan Staff, NCHS Student Positive for COVID-19

Kevin Koile, Townsquare Media

The Natrona County School District on Monday reported that a staff member at Dean Morgan Junior High along with a student at Natrona County High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday's announced positive results come after three students within the school district — two at Kelly Walsh High School and one Park Elementary student — were confirmed positive on Friday.

So far, 18 students and staff within the district have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Once a positive test is reported in the following happens:

  • Initial notifications are sent to directly impacted individuals such as parents, guardians or staff.
  • The Casper-Natrona County Health Department conducts contact tracing. All affected students, parents and school staff members are contacted to complete the process.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, COVID-19, Natrona County School District, pandemic
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Back To Top