Devils Tower Closes to Visitors Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The National Park Service is closing Devils Tower National Monument to all visitors until further notice, effectively.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday evening after a request from public health officials in Crook County.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," officials said.

The public will be notified when full operations resume.

Wednesday evening saw Wyoming's total number of coronavirus cases rise to 49, with six in Natrona County.