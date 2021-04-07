DIA Now Delivers Food Right To Your Gate

Having your food delivered right to your doorstep is SO 2020, and it doesn't look like that trend is going to be leaving us any time soon. I mean, who doesn't like convenience, right? Well, now, you can take this whole food-being-delivered-right-to-you trend to the airport.

According to a recent Facebook post, the Denver International Airport will deliver snacks, travel items and tasty meals to those who wish to have that convenience right to your gate, anywhere in the airport.

Me, personally, when I'm flying...if I have some time to stretch my legs and walk around at the airport, I take that time and use it wisely. Because if I'm going to be sitting on my butt, cramped on a plane with very little, if any, leg room, I'm walking all over that airport, but that's just me.

Having this service seems pretty easy to set up, too. Just simply download the Atyourgate app to order.

This has actually been going on at other airports for a little while now, and as much as I enjoy walking around airports, there are many people who like to use that time to catch up with friends and family or, perhaps, get some stuff done on a laptop, so this is something that is definitely a nice convenience for those that need it.

Let's face it, DIA has some REALLY good food spots, too.