DJ Nyke Marks 13 Years on the Airwaves in Casper

It has been an awesome ride and an incredible journey thus far. Today, I celebrate my 13th year as an on-air personality for 104.7 Kiss FM.

How it all began

The one and only, Donovan Short called me one day and asked if I had worked in radio before. I told him, other than an occasional live DJ mix show in the Washington DC area back in the late 1990s, no. I had no real on air experience at all.

Forever the professional, and the radio veteran that he was (and always will be), Donovan took me under his wing and taught me the lay of the land. At first, I had an afternoon weekend show, airing on Saturday and Sundays, which then grew into me covering for other on-air talent for vacations and illnesses. After about eight months, I was offered a full time position, doing an evening show (6:00 pm - 10:00 pm).

Where we are now

I stayed on evenings for about a year or two, and then I moved to afternoons (10:00 am - 3:00 pm), where I spent the bulk of my radio time (pretty close to about six years). This was were I really started to hone my craft, still under the tutelage of Mr. Short.

After that, I moved to mornings ( 6:00 am - 10:00 am), which is my current slot. Each time I moved slots, it was a huge adjustment, but you can't grow without shaking things up.

If only my elementary teachers could see me now

My mother made sure I was a good student, but the one thing that darn near all my teachers said was: "Shawn talks too much".

I can't lie. I did talk a lot, and if I'm being 100% honest, I still do, but I never would have imagined that a childhood dream (half-born from watching WKRP in Cincinnati in the early 1980s), would turn into a career.

A big thanks to anyone that has ever listened over the years

While there is no doubt that I love what I do, I would not continue to have this opportunity without listeners, so a huge thank you to everyone who has ever listened in their cars, offices at work, or while doing a morning workout. I am nothing without you and I love you all.

