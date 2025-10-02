Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Sun on the Way (10/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue across the area today. Increasing chances for showers and storms will occur across western portions Friday afternoon. Some of these will spill into the central basins late in the afternoon into the evening.

Sunny, with a high near 80°. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently a pair of road closure:

Wheatland - NORTHBOUND between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Road Closed Due To Crash

As of October 02 at 05:59 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on October 02. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

Glendo - NORTHBOUND and SOUTHBOUND between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Road Closed Due To Crash

As of October 02 at 05:59 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on October 02. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

