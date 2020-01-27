Do You Remember When the Hogadon ‘Bead Tree’ Was a ‘Bra Tree’?

Toward the top of the chair lift at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, there is a tree off to the right with some festive history. Do you remember when it was covered in bras instead of beads?

Many ski areas and resorts have similar festive trees along their chairlifts. I have been going to Hogadon since around 1997 and I always remembered passing the bra tree on the chairlift. It was some sort of tradition for women to add one to the tree as they went up the lift. I remember there being quite a few of them hanging from the branches of this specific tree.

Why this tree was chosen, I will never know, but I am trying to think of the time frame in which the "theme" was switched to beads instead of bras. My best guess is sometime in the mid to late 2000s.

I am also unsure of why the change was made. Once again, my best guess is that Hogadon did not want ruin the tradition, but make it a bit more family friendly? I get that, but there was always something fun about seeing dozens of random bras in a tree.

Here is what the bead tree looks like now.

Ian Delap, Townsquare Media

Here is a mock up of what it used to look like. Just imagine a couple dozen more bras on there. (Bras not to scale)

Ian Delap, Townsquare Media/Thinkstock

Disclaimer: Please do not throw bras into the bead tree or any other tree at Hogadon. They will most likely not be happy with you. Or me. 😬