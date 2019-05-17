Dog Narrowly Avoids Death By Bison At Yellowstone [VIDEO]

Apparently animals can be tourons too. A small dog was caught on video harassing a pair of bison at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 11th, 2019.

The video was taken by Kyle Wilkinson and has gone viral with several news outlets and social media sites. Wilkinson told USA Today, the video was taken just north of the Fountain Paint Pots.

While the fault belongs solely to the canine's owner, this situation could have ended very badly. During the video above, the dog's owner can be heard calling for it, but obviously was not able to physically restrain it at that point.

Yellowstone National Park officials stated the following to MTN News: