Dog Narrowly Avoids Death By Bison At Yellowstone [VIDEO]
Apparently animals can be tourons too. A small dog was caught on video harassing a pair of bison at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 11th, 2019.
The video was taken by Kyle Wilkinson and has gone viral with several news outlets and social media sites. Wilkinson told USA Today, the video was taken just north of the Fountain Paint Pots.
While the fault belongs solely to the canine's owner, this situation could have ended very badly. During the video above, the dog's owner can be heard calling for it, but obviously was not able to physically restrain it at that point.
Yellowstone National Park officials stated the following to MTN News:
Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. People should always stay at least 25 yards away from bison. Park regulations also state that pets must be physically controlled at all times. Because the owners of the dog did not have it on a leash, not only did it cause the bison to become agitated, but it also caused a hazardous situation to the owners