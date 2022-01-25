Dreaming of Living Your Best “Yellowstone” Life? We Can Help.

The insanely popular TV series "Yellowstone" has inspired a whole new generation to dream of living life as a Cowboy.

The more people have gotten involved in the series, the more they begin to think about living life as a Wrangler on a ranch in the Western United States.

There is even a whole series of social media videos created to show how the series has changed people...

There are dozens more videos just like that one, and as someone who often publicly shares pictures and videos about my life living in Wyoming, I can honestly say that there are dozens of people that have reached out to me to let me know that my family and I are living their dream life.

I often respond that there is no time better than now to make the move to living their dream life...after all, if I can move out here at the age of 17 and make it work...anyone can.

Libby Andrews who is the head wrangler at Wyoming's Heart 6 Ranch, has taken it one step further and offered a few lucky folks the chance to live out their "Yellowstone" dreams at a picturesque ranch in the heart of cowboy country.

Every Winter the Heart 6 (and several other Wyoming ranches) begin the hunt for Wranglers to help them on the ranch during the busy Spring and Summer season.

This year, Andrews created a quick video and posted it on social media. It was made up of short clips of life on the Heart 6 and simply said "Do you want to work on a ranch in Wyoming?" Andrews then included her email address so that potential future wranglers could send her their resumes.

Andrews said that she received a record-breaking amount of resumes...over a thousand applications came pouring into her email box.

When I asked her how she worked through all these resumes to find people worth interviewing she said she began by taking only the ones that were created in a professional manner and showed the necessary horse experience to work on a real working ranch.

Andrews said that while it may look like Wrangling is simply riding horses in the mountains it's actually much harder than that.

Working at a dude ranch means many hours spent saddling and unsaddling hundreds of horses. Not to mention the physical labor of feeding horses, cleaning corrals, and moving large amounts of horses from one pasture to another.

While taking guests on rides in the mountains IS fun it takes a special kind of attitude and lots of people skills.

The final test for applicants was a phone interview where they were asked what they would do if they had 20 guests up in the mountains, and one was injured.

Wondering what a position like this pays?

You're provided lodging in the bunkhouse, 3 meals a day, and on top of your salary, the Wranglers often make a large amount of money in tips from guests.

While the Heart 6 has filled all of their Wrangler positions there are still plenty of Wyoming ranches that are still looking for wranglers.

There's no time like now to start brushing up on your horsemanship skills and getting that resume in tip-top shape so you can lead your best "Yellowstone" life.

