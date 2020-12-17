Eminem Drops Sequel Album to Music to Be Murdered By: Listen

The rumors were true. We now have a new Eminem album to close out 2020.

On Friday (Dec. 18), Shady released the Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition). The offering features an additional 16 songs. On the new project, Em invites Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier and more along for the ride.

Throughout the course of the 16 new tracks, Eminem name-drops everyone from Rihanna (to which he apologizes on the song "Zeus" for insensitive lyrics he rapped about Chris Brown assaulting her in a leaked song in 2019) to the late famed film director Alfred Hitchcock (who Em takes inspiration from for the project) to rap greats like Dr. Dre, Big Daddy Kane and De La Soul, among others, and even Santa Claus and Jeffrey Dahmer, plus many more.

Em has largely kept a low profile as the world has been falling apart in 2020. Speculation arose that a new Slim Shady project would be dropping last weekend after the cover art for the new LP began circulating on the internet. The artwork features a darkened image of the Detroit rapper wearing a fedora with a crow on his shoulder, in a similar vein to the Alfred Hitchcock-themed original cover art. A purported tracklist also hit the internet, which was shot down by at least one of the artists that was featured on it.

The original edition of Music to Be Murdered By was a surprise as well when it was released back in January. The LP features Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Don Toliver, Black Thought, Royce 5'9" and more, as well as the hit Juice Wrld-assisted single "Godzilla." Even with no promotion of the project, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 279,000 equivalent album units. Now, the rap god bookends the year with a new version.

Listen to Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) below.

Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) Album Tracklist

1. "Alfred (Intro) featuring Alfred Hitchcock

2. "Black Magic" featuring Skylar Grey

3. "Alfred's Theme"

4. "Tone Deaf"

5. "Book of Rhymes" featuring DJ Premier)

6. "Favorite Bitch" featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

7. "Guns Blazing" featuring Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper)

8. "Gnat"

9. "Higher"

10. "These Demons" featuring MAJ

11. "Key - Skit"

12. "She Loves Me"

13. "Killer"

14. "Zeus" featuring White Gold

15. "Thus Far" (Interlude)"

16. "Discombobulated"

17. "Premonition (Intro)"

18. "Unaccommodating" featuring Young M.A

19. "You Gon' Learn" featuring Royce da 5'9" and White Gold

20. "Alfred (Interlude)"

21. "Those Kinda Nights" featuring Ed Sheeran

22. "In Too Deep"

23. "Godzilla" featuring Juice Wrld

24. "Darkness"

25. "Leaving Heaven" featuring Skylar Grey

26. "Yah Yah" featuring Black Thought, ​dEnAun, Q-Tip and Royce da 5'9"

27. "Stepdad (Intro)"

28. "Stepdad"

29. "Marsh"

30. "Never Love Again"

31. "Little Engine"

32. "Lock It Up" featuring Anderson .Paak

33. "Farewell"

34. "No Regrets" featuring Don Toliver

35. "I Will" featuring Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked & Royce da 5'9"

36. "Alfred (Outro)"

