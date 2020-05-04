Estes Park Mountain Coaster Approved by Colorado Supreme Court

After years of appeals and legal challenges, the Colorado Supreme Court has cleared the path for a 1,960-foot mountain roller coaster outside Estes Park.

The Colorado Surpreme Court has given the go-ahead to ousted Estes Park mayor Cody Walker and his Yukutat Land Corp. for a massive mountain coaster on the outskirts of the small mountain town.

The Coloradoan is reporting that Randy Hunt, the town's community development director, classified the ride as a park and recreation facility, which bypasses an Estes Valley Development code that would have halted the development should it have been classified as an outdoor commercial recreation establishment.

Check out this example of a Colorado mountain coaster located in Glenwood Springs:

Source: Estes Park News and The Coloradoan