Excel Academy Hosting a Month Long Pumpkin Patch in October

As we get closer and closer to the Halloween 2022 season, more events are popping up in and around the Casper area.

Excel Academy Private School’s Fall Pumpkin Patch will take place at 500 South Jefferson Street, starting on October 5th, 2022, and running through October 31st, 2022.

The Pumpkin Patch business hours will be Monday through Friday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, Saturdays 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sundays 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The Pumpkin Patch will also feature story time daily. The Grand Opening Celebration kicks off the pumpkin patch on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Family fun will feature games, baked goods, Papa’s Pork Chops food truck, face painting with Merrily the Clown, family photos, music, and more.

On Friday, October 14th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, join Excel for the Spooktacular Pumpkin Patch Family Dance and costume party. There will be live music and line dances by DJ Machelle Holloway, games, tacos and hotdogs provided by Patriot’s Mess Hall, along with baked goods for sale.

Excel Academy is proud to bring the fall Pumpkin Patch to 500 S. Jefferson Street for the first time. The Pumpkin Patch also will also present story time all month long by appointment. Call to book your preschool or small group today!

For more information about the Excel Academy Pumpkin Patch or

to schedule your groups story time please call Excel Academy at (307) 237-3963 or online at www.excelacademywy.com.

Find and follow us on Facebook: Excel Academy’s Pumpkin Patch.

The Pumpkin Patch is a family fun destination. Pumpkins, gourds, and corn stalks will be on hand to purchase ranging in price from $1.00 to $50.00.

Wyoming Ghost Busters