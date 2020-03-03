Family Searching For Missing Dog Following I-80 Pileup

A Wyoming family is asking for help finding their dog that is still missing following that massive pile up that happened over the weekend on I-80.

Robin Blaylock Tasler shared a photo of the missing dog, Cleopatra, to her Facebook page along with a heartfelt message that read:

**PLEASE IF YOU SEE THIS DOG CALL LOCAL LAW INFORCEMENT** Mike Masunas

was in a terrible 150+ pile up in Wyoming on I-80. Mike is in the hospital with several broken ribs and other minor injuries. His beloved princess and constant companion, Cleopatra is missing. It is believed that she may have gone threw the windshield of the semi he was driving. We are hoping through social media and collaboration with local authorities that we can find our beautiful princess Cleo. She is a smaller blue Pittbull weighing about 45 pounds. She is a outgoing social girl. She is chipped also. If there is anyone that may have any type of information. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Help us find our beautiful princess.. She is extremely cherished and loved. Thank U Please keep my cousin Kimberley Masunas close in thought and prayer as she and Mike recover from this devastating accident.

Dispatch at the Sweetwater County Sheriffs Office stated that all the animals that were recovered from the accidents were sent to the Armory in Rawlins. They are all believed to have been returned to their rightful owners. It is unclear if there are other animals still missing.