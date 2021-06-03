Family Shocked to Learn a Moose Has Given Birth in Their Backyard

It would be a pleasant surprise to learn you have moose in your yard. Multiply that excitement for a family that realized a moose cow was giving birth before their very eyes.

In the western part of America, this is one of those possibilities of things you might witness someday. A homeowner called for help. Here's what the eyewitness said about how this moose birthday transpired:

I got a call to come to a new client's house urgently. I do professional organizing and own a thrift store. She needed help before leaving town so I came right away. I didn’t even notice the moose in the yard until we were done with our meeting and I grabbed my phone and the moose gave birth seconds later

American Expeditions shared some moose facts including the likely birth month for most moose is late May to early June. They note that a newborn moose calf will weigh around 25 pounds from day 1.

This family was wise not to get near this moose cow or her calf. Even in a weakened state after giving birth, a moose cow will fiercely defend her young one. Considering they weigh up to 1800 pounds, you don't want to be on the wrong end of that kind of animal fury.

