Game Changing Stuffing Recipe So Good Wyoming Can Use Year Round

White Castle is a burger chain that was founded in 1921 and credited by some to be the first fast food restaurant and first restaurant to serve sliders (small burgers). The burgers were originally $.05 a piece until 1929 when the price went to $.10 and stayed there until 1949. Today you can get a slider for $.72.

When I was a kid, it was a treat for my family to have White Castle burgers when we traveled to St. Louis.

The burger chain has locations scattered through the Midwest, South, East and a few locations out west like in Las Vegas, but in freezer sections all over the U.S. Judging by how many stores I had to go to because they were out, I assume many of you have experienced the greatness.

From time to time I will grab a box out of the freezer section when I need a taste of home and a few years ago I grabbed a box and on the back was a recipe for "White Castle Slider Stuffing" and knew I had to treat my family to this incredible Thanksgiving treat. You may've heard of White Castle sliders referred to as "belly bombers" but for this recipe, we're referring to them as greatness! The thing I've learned about this recipe is...you can eat it all year long.

I usually don't have the patients for messing around in the kitchen with a recipe that will take forever to make, so you know this one is easy and quick to put together. If you cook often, you probably have most of the ingredients (other than sliders) in your house already.

INGREDIENTS (I cut the recipe in half for the demonstration)

10-12 White Castle® Sliders, no pickles

1 1/2 cups Celery, diced

1 1/4 teaspoons Thyme, ground

1 1/2 teaspoons Sage, ground

3/4 teaspoon Black pepper, coarsely ground

1 cup Chicken broth

That's all you need and I've put a step by step guide below to show you it's so easy, I can even make it.

Easy White Castle Slider Stuffing

