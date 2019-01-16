Gillette Thinks Wyoming Men Should Dial Down the Masculinity

Gillette has just shared what has become a very controversial advertising campaign. The message is that men should dial down the masculinity. Watch the video and decide if you agree with their message.

The YouTube description from Gillette states what they are trying to achieve:

Bullying. Harassment. Is this the best a man can get? It's only by challenging ourselves to do more, that we can get closer to our best. To say the right thing, to act the right way. We are taking action at http://www.thebestmencanbe.org. Join us.

Gillette's video has resulted in over 31,000 comments on Twitter at last count.