Wyoming Ranks High for States With the Biggest Bullying Problems

Everything is quantifiable, which is not always a good thing. Case in point is where Wyoming ranks compared to the rest of the country when it comes to bullying in schools.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked "2021's States with the Biggest Bullying Problems", and although the Cowboy State wasn't in the top 10, we still ranked fairly high.

Wyoming ranked 20th overall in the study. Some of the key factors that contributed to our score were:

Bullying Prevalence - 27th

Bullying Impact & Treatment - 43rd

Anti-Bullying Laws - 2nd

Highest Percentage of High School Students Bullied on School Property - 3rd

Lowest Percentage of High School Students Involved in a Physical Fight at School - 40th

Lowest Cost of Truancy Due for Schools Due to Bullying - 47th

As the numbers clearly show, Wyoming does very well in certain areas, but very poorly in others.

Even more alarming then Wyoming's overall rating though are the country's accumulative bullying statistics. Here are just a few of the most alarming bullying stats in America, from the National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE):

Every 7 MINUTES a child is bullied. Adult intervention – 4%. Peer intervention – 11%. No intervention – 85%.

Biracial and multiracial youth are more likely to be victimized than youth who identify with a single race.

Only 7% of U.S. parents are worried about cyberbullying; yet 33% of teenagers have been victims of cyberbullying

It is estimated that 160,000 children miss school every day due to fear of attack or intimidation by other students.

1 million children were harassed, threatened or subjected to other forms of cyberbullying on Facebook during the past year.

If you or someone you know is being bullied, please visit StopBullying.gov.

