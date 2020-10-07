Help Wyoming Couple Involved In Plane Crash Through GoFundMe

A Go Fund Me page to help a Wyoming couple deal with medical costs after their small plane crashed and put them in the hospital has already raised over $37K. Donations continue to pour in. So far 159 people have donated.

A couple from Bar Nunn, just outside of Casper, was injured when their small airplane crashed southeast of Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday.

It was just before noon Sunday, October 4, when a communications center began receiving calls about a plane crash around Grand Mesa on Colorado Highway 65 near Ward Lake.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like engine trouble and the plane was flying low. Next came the sound of a crash, and smoke.

First responders found a Cessna 210 fully engulfed in flames. The couple had been pulled from the plane by witnesses.

Deputies identified the pilot as Tyler Beyer, 35, and the passenger as his spouse, Jessica Beyer, 33, both of Bar Nunn, according to Sheriff Mark Taylor.

The Beyers sustained serious injuries including broken bones and burns. Jessica was taken by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler was taken by the Delta County Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, according to the prepared statement.

Tyler is known at the Casper airport where he works as a mechanic. Many pilots and friends at the airport have pitched in.

The Go Fund Me page to help this local couple with their medical expenses is still open, and you can visit the page and donate using this link.

Crash Scene Cessna 210 by witness.