Harrison Ford, Wyoming Resident & Pilot Investigated By FAA

Sorry to say, this is the second time Mr. Ford has made a mistake like this.

This time Harrison Ford was flying one of his small planes when he wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing.

Federal authorities are now investigating the incident.

Mr. Ford was at Hawthorne Airport in the Los Angeles area. In a statement released by Ford’s publicist, he misunderstood the instructions from air traffic control.

“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” according to the statement from publicist Ina Treciokas. ”No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

The first time something like this this happened was February 13th of 2017, Mr. Ford landed on Taxiway C at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., instead of Runway 20L as cleared by the tower controller. On April 3rd, Ford’s attorney, Steven Hofer, President of Aerlex Law Group, released a statement that the FAA was not going to sanction Ford for the taxiway landing.

According to Hofer, “The [FAA] has notified Mr. Ford that the agency has closed its inquiry into his landing at Santa Ana Orange County Airport on February 13, 2017. The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. Mr. Ford retains his pilot certificate without restriction.”