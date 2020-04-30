This Cody Ranch is Nestled in a Wyoming Mountain Paradise

I tend to be kinda obsessed with Wyoming ranches and I've looked at a lot of them over the years. I have found a ranch in Cody that is quite literally located in a Wyoming mountain paradise and it might be the prettiest one I've ever seen.

This is the Majo Ranch. Look at a video of this Wyoming ranch land that has some of the most incredible mountain scenery you'll ever see.

I found out from the YouTube description that this ranch is currently available and the realtor website has more drop-dead gorgeous pics.

According to the Hall and Hall website, the Majo Ranch is located in the Upper South Fork Valley with national forests on two sides. Here are more specifics they provide:

It includes eight cabins, a dining/kitchen building, and a historic “lodge.” Closer to the main entrance, there is an operating complex that includes a manager’s house, a shop, hay barn, and other miscellaneous outbuildings.

The asking price is currently $4.9 million which is above my pay grade, but I don't think I've ever see a Wyoming ranch with a better view. Ever.