Even During A Pandemic, The Tomb Of Unknowns Is Still Guarded

When I came across this article, I admit it brought tears to my eyes.

So many of us have had our lives changed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

From little things like working from home to big things like the deaths of loved ones or the loss of a job, everyone has been affected by this virus.

To see that even during the pandemic, the Tomb of Unknowns is still being guarded, well it gave me strength and hope.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a hurricane or in this case a pandemic. We’re always here. We’re always guarding," said Capt. Harold Earls IV, commander of the tomb guards.

The guards and soldiers that participate in this solemn ceremony are following social distancing measures and taking precautions, but still honoring the unidentified remains of American service members who fought in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

The vigil has been going on for 83 straight years and is a testament to the dedication of the United States Military.

In a time when so many things are uncertain, it's nice to know we can count on our military to continue to do the right thing...even when no one is watching.