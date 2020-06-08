The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Monday learned of five new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the local total to 73, according to a news release.

Health department officials made initial contact with them and have gathered the following information:

Case No. 69 -- a female in her 30s whose exposure is currently unknown.

Case No. 70 -- a male in his 40s whose exposure is currently unknown.

Case No. 71 -- a male whose exposure is currently unknown.

Case No. 72 -- a male whose exposure is currently unknown.

Case No. 73 -- a male whose exposure is currently unknown.

The health department and the Wyoming Department of Health are conducting contact tracing on these new cases and working to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend taking necessary precautions.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will provide testing to any contacts who may need it.

It also is contacting everyone waiting for test results or waiting to hear if they are possibly exposed, and advising them to take precautions to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

The department reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in the community.

Because the virus is incredibly contagious, every county resident should follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of illness: washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

From Wuhan to New York City: A Timeline of COVID-19’s Spread