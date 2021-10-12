Here Are 5 Reasons To Start Your Christmas Shopping Now

Christmas is 10 weeks away, which may (or may not) seem like a long time...but the truth is, it's going to be here before we know it.

You may be rolling your eyes, and I get it, most of us are just getting our kids' Halloween costume situation taken care of.

But there are a few things you may not be aware of that will have a big impact on your ability to get the gifts you want for your loved ones.

5 Reasons To Start Your Christmas Shopping Now We don't mean to nag but trust us when we say, this is not the year to wait on that Christmas shopping.

We aren't telling you all of this to stress you out, but because we want to help.

Now is the time to get going on your holiday shopping because if you wait you might end up feeling even more stressed than you do now.

It's recommended that you be a bit more flexible with your expectations this year (as in having a second and third choice idea for gifts) because the items you expect to be available may not be on the shelves.

Also, if you have kiddos that have their heart set on a certain gift start working on it now, and managing their expectations if it looks like it may not be something you can get under the tree in time.

Another great idea for this year...start getting crafty and creative!

DIY gifts, or unique gifts like experiences, are the perfect way to show loved ones you care while not having to worry about shipping delays.

Here's a video that shows some DIY gifts that are affordable, easy to make, AND sure to please.

