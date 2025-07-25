Casper’s Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Location Opening Soon in the Eastridge Mall

Every year, it seems like local residents begin decorating for Halloween earlier and earlier.

You may have already noticed major retail chains like Walmart and Target have already started selling All Hallows' Eve costumes, candy and garniture.

That's probably why the seasonal Casper Spirit Halloween is already preparing to open soon.

For the past few years, the Halloween superstore has been located inside the former Macy's location in the Eastridge Mall, where it will be again.

No set opening date has been announced (yet), but they tend open on the first week of August.

Get our free mobile app

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, specializing in Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. They are currently owned by Spenser Gifts, which has a permanent store inside the Eastridge Mall.

A few years back (2022), they even experimented in the horror film genre with a movie aptly titled: Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

It wasn't exactly a blockbuster, but it is a cute, family-friendly Halloween film. You can currently watch it for free on the following streaming platforms:

Amazon Prime Video

AMC+

Tubi

Casper Residents Share Their Best Halloween Costumes Ever Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke