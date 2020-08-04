The home video game industry (also called console gaming) has come a long way from the old 4-bit Atari 2600 that I had in the early 1980s. Games are now in full high definition, feature major celebrity voice actors, include mini-movies, allow on-line multiplayer experiences, and feature unlimited lives and save points. But what games are the most popular in the Cowboy State?

A new study conducted Digg, compiled data from Google and Wikipedia from 2017 through 2020 (so far) to compile a list of the top trending games.

The video above is pretty extensive. It covers each individual month from 2017 until now. So for those that are more focused on what's the most popular now, here is a list of the top picks from this year alone:

Roblox

Lego Star Wars

GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Nioh 2

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Snow Runner

The Last of Us 2

Cyberpunk

Ghost of Tsushima

While Rockstar Games, GTA 5, came up the most times for us on the list, I was happy to see The Last of Us 2 made the list, since it is one of the few video games that actually takes place in Wyoming.