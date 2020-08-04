Here Are The Top Trending Video Games For Wyoming Over The Last 3 Years
The home video game industry (also called console gaming) has come a long way from the old 4-bit Atari 2600 that I had in the early 1980s. Games are now in full high definition, feature major celebrity voice actors, include mini-movies, allow on-line multiplayer experiences, and feature unlimited lives and save points. But what games are the most popular in the Cowboy State?
A new study conducted Digg, compiled data from Google and Wikipedia from 2017 through 2020 (so far) to compile a list of the top trending games.
The video above is pretty extensive. It covers each individual month from 2017 until now. So for those that are more focused on what's the most popular now, here is a list of the top picks from this year alone:
- Roblox
- Lego Star Wars
- GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Nioh 2
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Snow Runner
- The Last of Us 2
- Cyberpunk
- Ghost of Tsushima
While Rockstar Games, GTA 5, came up the most times for us on the list, I was happy to see The Last of Us 2 made the list, since it is one of the few video games that actually takes place in Wyoming.