Ian Munsick Gets New Wyoming Themed Tattoo

Dayton, Wyoming native and country crooner, Ian Munsick, is making sure his roots are never forgotten. While he has been honing his craft in his current home of Nashville, Tennessee, his latest single, Mountain Time, gives all praises to the Cowboy State.

In celebration of the new song, Ian shared a photo of some new ink via Twitter. The tattoos features lyrics from the chorus of "Mountain Time" written under, very aptly, mountains.

Check out the lyric video for Mountain Time below.