If You Call 911 In Casper, Be Ready To Answer COVID-19 Questions

In response to coronavirus fears, dispatchers in Natrona County will be pre-screening all 911 calls.

Callers will be asked to identify any potential COVID-19 cases, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said on Facebook.

The information will be relayed to responding units and supervisors who will then determine whether to "deploy or minimally deploy" personnel to make contact with patients, depending on the nature of the situation.

The changes are to protect firefighters from potential COVID-19 exposure and to help maintain supplies of protective equipment.

As of noon Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Natrona County.