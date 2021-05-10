In the Middle of a Ride, This Horse Decided to Sit Down in a Lake

Let me tell you a quick story about a horse named Gunnar. Have I mentioned that horses have a mind of their own and tend to be a tad unpredictable? It's true especially for Gunnar who decided it would be a good idea to sit down in the middle of a lake during a ride.

I'm not certain of the exact location of this special horse moment, but does it really matter? The answer is no because we love horses here and they rarely fail to crack us up.

As you might imagine, this came as quite a surprise to Gunnar's rider. The cool thing (no lake or water pun intended) is that she just laughed it off. Watch Gunnar in action.

The comments on YouTube didn't fail to notice how cool this rider was.

Albatross Free - Horse is like, imma do what I wanna, plop. The girl was totally cool about it too. Thanks for not being a Karen. 👍

Another fun person said "He's just refreshing 😂" Yes, Gunnar is refreshing. What Gunnar is really doing is what Gunnar wants and in the world of horses, that is the way it should be.

