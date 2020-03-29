Joe Exotic, The Tiger King, Used to Live in Wyoming

Joe Exotic aka The Tiger King used to live in Wyoming and I can prove it.

The Tiger King has been the number one trending movie on Netflix for weeks according to Variety. It's the crazy (allegedly true) story of Joe Exotic and his tigers.

It turns out that Joe spent part of his life here in Wyoming. Heavy.com reported that Joe moved to Wyoming with his family when he was 11.

Texas Monthly backs up this claim with their own details of how Joe ended up in Wyoming:

His father, a Korean War vet, moved the family from Kansas when Joe was fourteen. First they went to Wyoming, where the property they owned seemed to Joe like an entire mountainside.

Erin Doak shared details of Joe's time at Laramie High School, too.

There you have it. The Tiger King spent time in the Cowboy State. Now you know.

