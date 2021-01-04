John Elway Takes New Role, Broncos Will Hire New GM

The Broncos' legendary quarterback John Elway has been GM and President of Football Operations for 10 years. The current season ended with the team going 5-11, Denver's fourth straight losing season.

The Denver Broncos announced on January 4, 2021, that John Elway will be hiring a new GM to take his place, as he takes on a new, higher-level job within the football organization. The new GM will have the final say on personnel decisions.

The new GM, along with Head Coach Vic Fangio, will report to Elway, retaining his President of Football Operations role. Elway is one of only four individuals to win an NFL championship as a player and as an executive, in North America.

Elway's most notable achievement as GM has been the hiring of QB Peyton Manning, winning a Super Bowl and making another. His most noted underachievement has been finding a new franchise quarterback.

As the top decision maker, Elway went 90-70 and made five consecutive playoff appearances.

Could this be a lead-in to John Elway sitting in the Owner's chair?

