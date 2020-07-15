Kanye West Hired a 180-Person Presidential Campaign Staff and Now They’ve Been Told “He’s Out”: Report

It's no secret Kanye West has been gunning to become President of the Unites States since announcing his bid for the 2020 presidential election in 2015. However, it looks like the rapper's dreams of taking over the White House may be coming to an end.

On Tuesday (July 14), New York Magazine ran a report stating that Kanye hired a 180-person presidential campaign staff to help him secure his place as the 2020 President-elect, but has since chosen to opt-out of the running.

There has yet to be additional information provided on who made up the 180-person team West assembled, but the squad was set to be located in Florida.

"I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today," Steven Kramer, a voting specialist whose firm helps candidates get on election ballots, told the magazine. As the article continues, Kramer says, "he's out," when speaking about the 43-year-old rhymer's campaign.

Last week, ’Ye announced he would be running for president in the upcoming election. He reportedly began to get his name on the ballot as a third-party candidate under the political party he called the Birthday Party. Following his announcement, reports began to emerge that West was in the middle of a bipolar episode. However, the "Jesus Walks" rapper has yet to confirm his mental health or announce if he has officially chosen to end his campaign.

XXL has reached out to reps for Kanye West for a statement.