Poll: Do You Call This a Garbage Can or a Trash Can?

This is one of life's great dilemmas. When you see a can for disposing of stuff, do you call it a garbage or a trash can? The internet can't make up it's mind. Can you?

We asked you the question on our Facebook page. Garbage can or trash can?

Does it really matter? No. Do people have loud opinion about their preference? Absolutely.

To further confuse this issue, Wikipedia disagrees with both camps calling it a "waste container". Oh, and they even throw in the term "dustbin" as an option. (*face palm*)

If you think this is solely an American issue, think again. For many in Europe (especially the U.K.), it's all rubbish. Literally.

When you're getting ready to put out (whatever you call it), is is garbage or trash? We need to decide this divisive issue once and for all.