Watch a Tidy Bear Politely Return a Trash Can to the Owner

Just because bears have a reputation for eating everything they can find doesn't mean they aren't polite also. There's a new video that proves just how polite bears can be.

Based on the YouTube share, this appears to have happened in Florida.

The Crestview News Bulletin explained what was happening here:

Brett Longo had just left his home west of Hurlburt Monday afternoon when his alert system started pinging him that there was activity in his yard.

They also noted that the 2nd bear did not help with the trash. He was too busy actually being a bear to bother.

I should congratulate this bear. He did something that I have been unable to convince my children to accomplish. Bringing the trash back from the street seems to be beyond their chore abilities. Well done, Yogi.