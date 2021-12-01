Little Free Libraries All Over Wyoming For Your Reading Pleasure

When driving around your neighborhood, there is a good chance you've seen what looks like a small house or box full of books and wondered what the story is with it. What you're seeing is a 'Little Free Library' and it's exactly what is seems.

The program began back in 2009 in Wisconsin and soon spread the joy of reading all over the United States and the world. There are more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries all around the world and in all 50 states. On average 42 million books are shared through the program each year. As a matter of fact, there are dozens all around the state of Wyoming. The interactive map on Little Free Library website lets you learn about the LFL in your neighborhood.

The Little Free Library is easy to use and open 24/7/365. There aren't many options for businesses being open 24 hours a day anymore, but the LFL in your neighborhood is.

If you have a love of reading but don't have time to head to the library or the funds to buy new books, there are Little Free Libraries all over Wyoming.

To use the Little Free Library near you, there are only a couple steps to follow:

Walk up to Little Free Library

Open Door

Choose Book

Enjoy Book

Return Book

Yep, it's that easy.

If you're worried about the book selection, don't be. There are books for the entire family in each LFL box around the globe and if you want to add to the selection you're encouraged to do so.

This nonprofit group has won multiple awards for the mission of spreading the love of reading. You can get in on the mission and start your own LFL.

