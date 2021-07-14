9 Great Books By 9 Wyoming Authors

Wyoming has proven to be a wealth of inspiration for authors. Many great characters have been created in this part of the country- and even many stories that have taken place outside of Wyoming were inspired by Wyoming novels.

Get our free mobile app

There is also a long list of TV shows and novels that have been inspired by great Wyoming stories written by Wyoming authors.

This list below is just 9 of the books you can find by 9 Wyoming writers. I realize there are many more than this. I just chose a few that, in my mind, stand out as worth adding to your reading list.