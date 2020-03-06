Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Shares Photo In Casper
It's always an awesome sight to see celebrities taking in our local cuisine. Thus is the case as Longmire star, Robert Taylor, when he shared a photo of him at G-Ma's Diner to his personal Instagram account today (March 6th, 2020).
Taylor shared the photo with the caption that read:
Grand Ma’s Diner, Casper Wyoming, it’s good to be home @adamlbartley @camerones @shawkristian @johnglenbishop @surfwyoming #surfwyoming #kingsropes
