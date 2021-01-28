Look at a Dozen Pics of Kevin Costner’s Ranch Which You Can Rent

Did you know that you rent Kevin Costner's real ranch? I have a dozen pics of it that you can look at for free, but to rent it will cost you big time.

Have to give credit to Whiskey Riff for the find on this one. They located Kevin Costner's ranch in Aspen, Colorado. The physical address is 47200 Highway 82, Aspen, CO 81611. A real estate agency handles the rental possibilities and they shared a dozen pics of this grand estate on their website.

Kevin Costner's Aspen, Colorado Ranch

What do you think it would cost to rent the actual ranch of Kevin Costner? Hope you're sitting down and have a healthy bank account. The Mason Morse real estate site says the "winter rate" is $36,000 A DAY. Oh, and the minimum number of nights is 7. Let's do some Kevin Costner math, shall we? That's a grand total of $252,000 for a week. Wonder if that includes the tip? For that amount, I'd like a part in season 4 of Yellowstone.

If nothing else, you now know where Kevin Costner lives in Aspen and what his ranch looks like for free. You are welcome.

