Look at the Strange Deer Antlers this Hunter Harvested

Even if you're an avid deer hunter, I bet you've never seen a rack like the one a hunter recently harvested.

Check out this share on Facebook by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Fox News had even more backstory on what happened. They indicated the hunters name is Brian Butcher (perhaps best hunting name ever). Brian said he was hunting last October and spotted this trophy buck through binoculars and thought at first he might have branches tangled up in his antlers. He shot him from 25 yards away with a bow and didn't realize until he was right next to his kill that it was all antler.

The story goes on to say that the Boone and Crockett Club spent 5 hours trying to tabulate the score and came up with an non-typical net score of 321 3/8 inches. That's just short of the American record of 327 7/8 set in Illinois.