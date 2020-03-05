Natrona County Man Accused of Starting Casper House Fire

A Natrona County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Casper last week.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Trevor Schenk said Travis Roundy is being charged in connection to a house fire in the 100 block of North Park Street last week.

Roundy, 29, made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. He's charged with first-degree arson and felony property destruction.

First-degree arson is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

He's being held on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

During Roundy's appearance Thursday, Schenk said Roundy admitted to detectives that he started the fire.

Schenk said Roundy "wasn't satisfied with trying to burn the house down," so he returned and slashed the homeowner's tires.

No one was injured in the fire. At the time, the Casper Fire-EMS Department ruled it as accidental.

