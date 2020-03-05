Kelly Walsh Jazz Choir To Perform On Stage With Foreigner in Casper

Foreigner is coming to the Casper Events Center on March 23rd and E&F Towing & Recovery are giving a Casper school choir a chance to perform live during their global hit “I Want To Know What Love Is” at the show! We asked Casper to vote for their favorite and the votes are in.

It was a close battle between Kelly Walsh and Dean Morgan choirs, but only one can claim victory. Congratulations to the Kelly Walsh Jazz Choir!

The Kelly Walsh Jazz choir get to be rockstars for the night and get a $1000 donation from Foreigner and E&F Towing & Recovery for their program.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.