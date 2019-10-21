Foreigner Coming To Casper Events Center March 23rd, 2020

Multi-platinum recording artists Foreigner are coming to Casper Events Center on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Monday, March 23rd, 2020 | 7:30 PM

Cost: Starting at $45.00

Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER‘s debut album produced the hits “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” Those songs helped give FOREIGNER‘s next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80’s sound, FOREIGNER‘s fifth

album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit,” I Want To Know What Love Is.” This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” Their latest release is The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert. FOREIGNER is donating its worldwide #1 hit song, “I Want To Know What Love Is” to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign. The band is also donating proceeds from sales of this album to the Shriners. This is a major release available at Walmart and retail outlets throughout the country and it is supported by a massive TV campaign by the Shriners.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 25th at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.