Mega-Lions Used to Fight Bears in a Wyoming Jurassic Fight Club

I've heard it said that the first rule of Fight Club is you don't talk about Fight Club. That is unless it's a Fight Club in Wyoming that used to feature a battle between mega-lions and bears during the Jurassic age. That happened according to a show on History Channel.

Jurassic Fight Club is a fun History Channel show. Here's how they described this episode which had a faceoff between huge lions and bears:

The remains of two of the largest predatory mammals of North America are discovered in a cave in Wyoming. The first is a 750-pound Mega-Lion and the second is an eleven foot tall bear. See more in Season 1, Episode 9, "Ice Age Monsters."

750-pound mega-lions and 11 foot tall bears? Do tell me more.

The show said these two "monsters" used to rule North America. While I don't buy into all of the climate change theories and dating methods of many scientists, there's no doubt our part of America saw huge beasts at least thousands of years ago.

The show is based around creatures that fell into the Natural Trap Cave near Lovell, Wyoming. The Wikipedia page for this area verifies that many bison, horses, wolves and even an American cheetah bones have been found in this cave.

The National Park Service estimates that many fossils in Natural Trap Cave date back some 20,000 years. Fred Flintstone would be proud.

Jurassic Fight Club is a must-watch if you'd like to know what Wyoming was like during its more primitive days.

