Migos Rapper Takeoff Drops A New Video For ‘Casper’ [NSFW]

Earlier this year, we listed off five Popular Songs That Mentioned Casper In Their Lyrics. We now appear to have a late entry, but this song would have surely topped the list. The song is called "Casper" and was just released this week by Takeoff, who is one third of the multi-platinum selling rap group Migos.

The video features Takeoff in a Rolls Royce Ghost, (which is what the title of the song actually alludes to; i.e. Casper the Friendly Ghost) taking off into a space voyage.

As much as I'd love this song to be about our wonder city, considering the explicit nature of the lyrics, it's probably better that it isn't. Maybe one of these days Oil City will get a new anthem... and the kind we deserve!

Wyoming Ghost Busters