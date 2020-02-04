Mild Earthquake Just Happened Near Saratoga, Wyoming

We get a lot of earthquakes in Wyoming. Most are near the very seismically active area near Yellowstone. That's why it was a bit of a surprise to learn that an earthquake just occurred in southern Wyoming near Saratoga.

This earthquake registered as a 3.0 according to the USGS. It was even mentioned on Facebook by the National Weather Service out of Cheyenne.

A 3.0 earthquake is mild by any measure. Based on the Richter scale of measurements, it's often felt near the center of where it originates, but rarely does damage and if it does, is only minor.

I appreciated the NWS Facebook post reminding that the Rocky Mountains are still an active area even if we don't often see an earthquake of this size in that area. We do live in an interesting part of America when it comes to geology.